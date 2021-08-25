Logo
i6 Overhead Fans

Last Updated on 25 Aug 2021

Bold and innovative, i6 was inspired by industrial design and embodies the strong side of comfort. It’s impressive airflow and striking design brings power into your space.

Overview
Description

Bold and innovative, i6 was inspired by industrial design and embodies the strong side of comfort. It’s impressive airflow and striking design brings power into your space.

  • Six premium aircraft-grade aluminium aerofoils
  • Patented brushless DC motor for silent, efficient performance
  • Built-in SenseMe Technology for automated convenience and efficiency
  • Indoor and Outdoor models available to fit any space
  • Size range from 1.5m - 2.1m

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AU SpecLab Sheet

609.32 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAF Infographic Buyers Guide

154.79 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Big Ass Fans 2020 Catalog

41.85 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Big Ass Fans Architect Lookbook

16.00 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Energy Efficiency Brochure

14.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sustainable Design CPD Brochure

189.03 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTingalpa, QLD

Unit 22, 1029 Manly Road

(07) 3292 0107 / 04
Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

