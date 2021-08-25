i6 Overhead Fans
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2021
Bold and innovative, i6 was inspired by industrial design and embodies the strong side of comfort. It’s impressive airflow and striking design brings power into your space.
Overview
Description
Bold and innovative, i6 was inspired by industrial design and embodies the strong side of comfort. It’s impressive airflow and striking design brings power into your space.
- Six premium aircraft-grade aluminium aerofoils
- Patented brushless DC motor for silent, efficient performance
- Built-in SenseMe Technology for automated convenience and efficiency
- Indoor and Outdoor models available to fit any space
- Size range from 1.5m - 2.1m
Downloads
Brochure
AU SpecLab Sheet
609.32 KB
Brochure
BAF Infographic Buyers Guide
154.79 KB
Brochure
Big Ass Fans 2020 Catalog
41.85 MB
Brochure
Big Ass Fans Architect Lookbook
16.00 MB
Brochure
Energy Efficiency Brochure
14.13 MB
Brochure
Sustainable Design CPD Brochure
189.03 KB