Through constant innovation and technological advancements, Allied Finishes creates food-grade flooring solutions with longevity in the forefront of mind.

Food and beverage processing facilities pose distinct challenges when it comes to food safe flooring. Within each facility, there are temperature extremes, some rooms permanently wet, corrosion with acids and alkalis, and high-pressure hosing. With these conditions, the floor must be able to withstand severe punishment whilst upholding its original colour and aesthetics.

Allied Finishes custom food-grade flooring solutions are non-slip, hygienic, and compliant with regulations such as AQIS, BRC,and FSANZ. We develop and use products that are fast curing so that our clients can get back on the floor as quickly as possible.

About our Hygienic Food-Grade Flooring Solutions:

Our flooring systems are designed to provide a hygienic, sealed floor, for food and beverage manufacturing facilities in Australia.

Our range of epoxy systems and polyurethane cement systems provide bacterial resistance against common pathogens including:

E-coli

Listeria; and

Salmonella Typhi



Slip resistance available in most systems, from ratings R9–R13Our systems provide exceptional chemical and temperature resistance against:

Detergents

Oils

Acids; and

Syrups



The abrasion resistance against foot and trolley traffic of our system is unbeatable.

Available in a wide range of colours, logos and floor graphics are also readily available to suit your needs.