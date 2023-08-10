House number and name plaques

Create a striking first impression with our custom house number plaques, made in Australia from 8mm thick premium aluminium. These plaques not only guide visitors but also add an elegant touch to your home. Select from rectangle, square, or circle shapes, choose your font and finish, and install with a flush or floating mount. Crafted in Melbourne with high-quality craftsmanship, these plaques are designed to match your unique style, come with fixing rods and spacers, and carry a 25-year guarantee.