Horizon™
Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025
Pushing the boundaries of acoustic design. Horizon™ is a range of floating acoustic panels, cut in a variety of design options, that create a cloud-like illusion when suspended. Horizon™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.
Overview
Key features and benefits:
- Delivers excellent acoustic performance
- Suitable for wall and ceiling applications
- Can be subtle, or a feature design, for small or large spaces
- Low VOC - beneficial for IEQ
- UV resistant qualities
- No formaldehyde, crystalline silica, or other carcinogens
- Easy to remove and clean
- Hides ceiling services
- Durable, providing long-term stability and performance
Key specifications:
- Sabin: 0.70 - 3.4 sabins per unit. Varies by design, refer to brochure. NRC:0.45, 0.70 Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Size: Varies by design, refer to brochure
- Thickness: 24 mm
- Product Placement: Ceiling, Wall
- Form: Panel
- Install method: Suspended or direct fix
- Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio, Residential, Retail
PANEL FIXING SYSTEM PATENT
US Patent 10,113,312 | AU Patent 2016250499 | GB Patent 2,545,789 | NZ Patent app 725770
