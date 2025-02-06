Pushing the boundaries of acoustic design.

Horizon™ is a range of floating acoustic panels, cut in a variety of design options, that create a cloud-like illusion when suspended.

Key features and benefits:

Delivers excellent acoustic performance

Suitable for wall and ceiling applications

Can be subtle, or a feature design, for small or large spaces

Low VOC - beneficial for IEQ

UV resistant qualities

No formaldehyde, crystalline silica, or other carcinogens

Easy to remove and clean

Hides ceiling services

Durable, providing long-term stability and performance



Horizon™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.

Key specifications:

Sabin: 0.70 - 3.4 sabins per unit. Varies by design, refer to brochure. NRC:0.45, 0.70 Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)

Size: Varies by design, refer to brochure

Thickness: 24 mm

Product Placement: Ceiling, Wall

Form: Panel

Install method: Suspended or direct fix

Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio, Residential, Retail



Click here to download technical documents.

PANEL FIXING SYSTEM PATENT

US Patent 10,113,312 | AU Patent 2016250499 | GB Patent 2,545,789 | NZ Patent app 725770