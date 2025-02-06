Logo
autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
Autex Horizon Acoustic Wall Panels Circles High Table Setting
Autex Horizon Suspended Acoustic Ceiling Panel Detail
Autex Horizon Suspended Acoustic Ceiling Panels Blue Commercial High Table Meeting
Autex Horizon Suspended Acoustic Ceiling Panels Commercial Office Breakout Space
Horizon™

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025

Pushing the boundaries of acoustic design. Horizon™ is a range of floating acoustic panels, cut in a variety of design options, that create a cloud-like illusion when suspended. Horizon™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.

Overview
Description

Pushing the boundaries of acoustic design.

Horizon™ is a range of floating acoustic panels, cut in a variety of design options, that create a cloud-like illusion when suspended.

Key features and benefits:

  • Delivers excellent acoustic performance
  • Suitable for wall and ceiling applications
  • Can be subtle, or a feature design, for small or large spaces
  • Low VOC - beneficial for IEQ
  • UV resistant qualities
  • No formaldehyde, crystalline silica, or other carcinogens
  • Easy to remove and clean
  • Hides ceiling services
  • Durable, providing long-term stability and performance

Horizon™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.

Key specifications:

  • Sabin: 0.70 - 3.4 sabins per unit. Varies by design, refer to brochure. NRC:0.45, 0.70 Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Size: Varies by design, refer to brochure
  • Thickness: 24 mm
  • Product Placement: Ceiling, Wall
  • Form: Panel
  • Install method: Suspended or direct fix
  • Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio, Residential, Retail

Click here to download technical documents.

PANEL FIXING SYSTEM PATENT
US Patent 10,113,312 | AU Patent 2016250499 | GB Patent 2,545,789 | NZ Patent app 725770

DrawingBrochure
Horizon™ Lookbook

5.87 MB

Download
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
