HiSec Portal

The HiSec Security Booth by Gunnebo is a premium solution designed for high-security environments requiring advanced access control. Ideal for applications such as data centers, government facilities, and critical infrastructure sites, this motorized security booth combines robust security features that complement modern architectural aesthetics.

The key feature of the HiSec is the single-person detection to prevent tailgating and piggybacking for enhanced safety. The booth can be built with bullet-resistant glass, providing physical protection, and integrates seamlessly with biometric systems, RFID readers, and PIN-code verification. These features ensure multi-layered security while maintaining ease of use for authorized personnel, allowing for a trusted zone to be protected.

The interlocking door system is a critical component, as it ensures only one door can be open at a time, effectively isolating the interior from external threats. This design allows for a controlled transition between unsecured and secured areas, making it an excellent choice for protecting sensitive spaces.

This booth has been widely adopted in various high security locations due to its ability to incorporate various high security features. Variations of the HiSec such as the LSP series of the portal are certified to LSP 1175 standards, providing the highest security for a site. For organizations seeking to future-proof their security infrastructure, the HiSec offers flexible integration with existing and emerging technologies, ensuring robust protection for years to come.​