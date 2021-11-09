High strength cast iron channel drains

The SABDrain Cast Iron Series provides specifiers, with a drainage solution that can withstand a high load rating, whilst also maintaining the sleek aesthetic appeal of the cast iron finish. The Cast Iron Series also provides anti-slip, 8-point lockdown and heel guard capabilities, making it a highly versatile drainage option for a wide array of locations.

Features and benefits:

8 Point Lockdown

Anti-Slip

High Wheel Loading

Class C to G Rating

Channel Sizes from 100mm x 100mm up to 500mm x 500mm

These product ranges are often used for highways, roads, mining and industrial areas, docks as well as aircraft pavements.