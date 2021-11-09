High strength cast iron channel drains
Last Updated on 09 Nov 2021
The SABDrain Cast Iron Series provides specifiers, with a drainage solution that can withstand a high load rating, whilst also maintaining the sleek aesthetic appeal of the cast iron finish. The Cast Iron Series also provides anti-slip, 8-point lockdown and heel guard capabilities, making it a highly versatile drainage option for a wide array of locations.
Overview
Features and benefits:
- 8 Point Lockdown
- Anti-Slip
- High Wheel Loading
- Class C to G Rating
- Channel Sizes from 100mm x 100mm up to 500mm x 500mm
These product ranges are often used for highways, roads, mining and industrial areas, docks as well as aircraft pavements.