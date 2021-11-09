Logo
High strength cast iron channel drains

Last Updated on 09 Nov 2021

The SABDrain Cast Iron Series provides specifiers, with a drainage solution that can withstand a high load rating, whilst also maintaining the sleek aesthetic appeal of the cast iron finish. The Cast Iron Series also provides anti-slip, 8-point lockdown and heel guard capabilities, making it a highly versatile drainage option for a wide array of locations.

Description

Features and benefits:

  • 8 Point Lockdown
  • Anti-Slip
  • High Wheel Loading
  • Class C to G Rating
  • Channel Sizes from 100mm x 100mm up to 500mm x 500mm

These product ranges are often used for highways, roads, mining and industrial areas, docks as well as aircraft pavements.

Features and benefits:

  • 8 Point Lockdown
  • Anti-Slip
  • High Wheel Loading
  • Class C to G Rating
  • Channel Sizes from 100mm x 100mm up to 500mm x 500mm

These product ranges are often used for highways, roads, mining and industrial areas, docks as well as aircraft pavements.

DrawingBrochure
Cast Iron

4.38 MB

Download
Display AddressMinto, NSW

SABdrain 52 Somerset Street

(02) 96031499
