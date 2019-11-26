DMF International has been manufacturing and supplying high-speed rapid roll doors for over 25 years. Their very popular Series RL3000E model is fully manufactured in the Sydney factory. These doors are custom made in our well equipped factory, to suit sizes up to 6mH x 6mW and can accommodate even larger openings on application.

The doors operate at up to 1.5m/sec opening speed and close after a programmed time, to ensure the environment is well protected against temperature loss, dust, vermin and draft. With many choices of door blade colour, and a full width clear window, we can match most corporate or building colours to ensure an aesthetic finish.

The doors are well equipped with safety sensors, and many forms of activation are available to customise the door to suit the application and traffic flow.

The DMF rapid doors are suited for warehousing and logistics, hospitals, carparks, pharmaceutical processing, cleanrooms, workshops, carwashes, and coolrooms.

For chiller and freezer applications, DMF also can supply our Coldsaver high speed door model, complete with a 15mm thick insulated panel, and column heating to ensure ice is not an issue.

Contact DMF today to see how we can design a solution for your doorways.