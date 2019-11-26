High-impact traffic and swing doors

DMF offers various forms of climate control doors, including the range of swing doors. These include the popular Swingflex PVC Door and the high impact resistant Traffic Door. Both models have a semi automatic swing doors operation, allowing the door to close automatically from either direction of opening.

DMF's Swingflex Doors

These access doors are designed for pedestrian or forklift traffic

The mechanism allows the Swingflex door to swing 180 deg and return back to closed position

Ease of use, with a gentle push the door opens and closes automatically behind you

Can be supplied as single or pairs

PVC panel in 5mm or 7mm thick, clear or with special laminated coloured or vinyl finishes

Anodised aluminium door frames, which can be powdercoated, and with full brush or PVC sealing

Fully adjustable torque spring mechanism



Traffic Swing Doors