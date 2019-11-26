High-impact traffic and swing doors
Last Updated on 26 Nov 2019
Overview
Description
DMF offers various forms of climate control doors, including the range of swing doors. These include the popular Swingflex PVC Door and the high impact resistant Traffic Door. Both models have a semi automatic swing doors operation, allowing the door to close automatically from either direction of opening.
DMF's Swingflex Doors
- These access doors are designed for pedestrian or forklift traffic
- The mechanism allows the Swingflex door to swing 180 deg and return back to closed position
- Ease of use, with a gentle push the door opens and closes automatically behind you
- Can be supplied as single or pairs
- PVC panel in 5mm or 7mm thick, clear or with special laminated coloured or vinyl finishes
- Anodised aluminium door frames, which can be powdercoated, and with full brush or PVC sealing
- Fully adjustable torque spring mechanism
Traffic Swing Doors
- Panel thickness of 40mm and is constructed of a durable high strength ABS surface, core filled with a high density PU foam, which offers great insulation against temperature and sound
- The doors can be manufactured as pairs or singles, and can accommodate openings up to 3mH x 3mW
- Windows come double glazed as standard, using clear polycarbonate, and the option of kick plates, or spring bumpers are available to maximise the impact resistance
- To increase the seal, rubber gaskets are located between the door and jamb, as well as in the centre