HIDE Tile Linear Drain Covers

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025

HIDE offers the flexibility to customise your drain cover to enhance most landscape surfaces—the most inconspicuous and functional system for exterior surface water clearance. Installed to conceal your drainage system within the surface tiles or stone, match grout lines and tile patterns for a discreet quality finish.

  • Product check316 Stainless steel quality and long-term durability.
  • Product checkThe cover is compatible with popular exterior drain channels, all available in different depths and lengths.
  • Product checkDiscreet with minimum hardware exposure, only 2mm Stainless Steel at surface level.
  • Product checkButting 1210mm modular lids to cover any length of the drainage channel. Also available in factory cut & prefabricated 2.4m corner kits.
  • Product checkMost external stone thicknesses are compatible with the HIDE cover system.
Overview
Description

A modern solution to creating the perfect outdoor living space without drain grates in sight.

Modular Tile insert covers at 1210mm length.

4 popular exterior stone/tile depths in two widths.

HIDE Tile Inlay Covers suit exterior stone thicknesses of up to 42mm; the Linear Drain Covers are compatible with two popular & readily available external drain channel systems.

SAFETY KEYS

A 316L marine grade stainless steel tool, to enable the installed HIDE cover to be safely and easily opened and closed.

INLAY LID

A 316L marine grade stainless steel tray which holds the concrete, which is poured directly into the lid.

EDGE PROTECTOR

A 316L marine grade stainless steel frame inserted into a recess within the landscaped area. It protects the coping/surrounds from chipping/breakage when the Inlay Lid is opened/closed.

DOCUMENTATION

Documents consist of comprehensive contractor installation instructions, homeowners manual and warranty.

NO ACID OR CHEMICAL WASH

ACID and chemical washes will cause discolouration and/or rusting on the stainless steel HIDE components. Acid or chemical contact will void the HIDE warranty.

Downloads
Linear Drain Cover (ED) Technical Detail

2.06 MB

Download
Linear Drain Cover (SM) Technical Detail

2.07 MB

Download
HIDE Homeowner Introduction

3.45 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressYatala, QLD

26 Link Drive

(07) 3807 2551
