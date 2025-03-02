HIDE Tile Linear Drain Covers
Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025
HIDE offers the flexibility to customise your drain cover to enhance most landscape surfaces—the most inconspicuous and functional system for exterior surface water clearance. Installed to conceal your drainage system within the surface tiles or stone, match grout lines and tile patterns for a discreet quality finish.
- 316 Stainless steel quality and long-term durability.
- The cover is compatible with popular exterior drain channels, all available in different depths and lengths.
- Discreet with minimum hardware exposure, only 2mm Stainless Steel at surface level.
- Butting 1210mm modular lids to cover any length of the drainage channel. Also available in factory cut & prefabricated 2.4m corner kits.
- Most external stone thicknesses are compatible with the HIDE cover system.
Overview
A modern solution to creating the perfect outdoor living space without drain grates in sight.
Modular Tile insert covers at 1210mm length.
4 popular exterior stone/tile depths in two widths.
HIDE Tile Inlay Covers suit exterior stone thicknesses of up to 42mm; the Linear Drain Covers are compatible with two popular & readily available external drain channel systems.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel tool, to enable the installed HIDE cover to be safely and easily opened and closed.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel tray which holds the concrete, which is poured directly into the lid.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel frame inserted into a recess within the landscaped area. It protects the coping/surrounds from chipping/breakage when the Inlay Lid is opened/closed.
Documents consist of comprehensive contractor installation instructions, homeowners manual and warranty.
ACID and chemical washes will cause discolouration and/or rusting on the stainless steel HIDE components. Acid or chemical contact will void the HIDE warranty.