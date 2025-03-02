A modern solution to creating the perfect outdoor living space without drain grates in sight.

Modular Tile insert covers at 1210mm length.

4 popular exterior stone/tile depths in two widths.

HIDE Tile Inlay Covers suit exterior stone thicknesses of up to 42mm; the Linear Drain Covers are compatible with two popular & readily available external drain channel systems.

HIDE offers the flexibility to customise your drain cover to enhance most landscape surfaces—the most inconspicuous and functional system for exterior surface water clearance. Installed to conceal your drainage system within the surface tiles or stone, match grout lines and tile patterns for a discreet quality finish.