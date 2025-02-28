Logo
HIDE Skimmer Lid

Last Updated on 28 Feb 2025

  • Product check316L Stainless Steel with 20-year warranty
  • Product checkAvailable in a range of depths
  • Product checkFlush finish
  • Product checkAustralian pool safety compliant
  • Product checkFull stone coverage preventing stone breakage
Overview
Description

Australia's #1 Skimmer Box Cover. HIDE is the perfect solution for replacing your traditional brittle plastic skimmer box covers. With HIDE Skimmer Lids, you simply place any hardscape material into the stainless-steel cover and create a seamless yet functional and safe upgrade to your external space!

With HIDE, you are protecting your chosen inlay material and keeping it in perfect condition. You'll never have to worry about replacing broken or cracked stone or unsightly brittle plastic lids ever again! Embrace the new industry standard that combines practicality with an unobtrusive appearance, ensuring you maintain the seamless beauty of your outdoor areas.

Available in 306mm & 342mm sizing to suit standard skimmer box openings and 10-60mm depths to suit popular inlay material depths.

SAFETY KEYS

A 316L marine grade stainless steel tool, to enable the installed HIDE cover to be safely and easily opened and closed.

INLAY LID

A 316L marine grade stainless steel tray which holds the concrete, which is poured directly into the lid.

EDGE PROTECTOR

A 316L marine grade stainless steel frame inserted into a recess within the landscaped area. It protects the coping/surrounds from chipping/breakage when the Inlay Lid is opened/closed.

DOCUMENTATION

Documents consist of comprehensive contractor installation instructions, homeowners manual and warranty.

NO ACID OR CHEMICAL WASH

ACID and chemical washes will cause discolouration and/or rusting on the stainless steel HIDE components. Acid or chemical contact will void the HIDE warranty.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
HIDE Product Brochure

6.29 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HIDE Architects Comprehensive Portfolio

22.74 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HIDE Skimmer Lids Exterior Covers Portfolio

1.89 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HIDE Homeowner Introduction

3.45 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Skimmer Lid Specification Detail

2.62 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressYatala, QLD

26 Link Drive

(07) 3807 2551
