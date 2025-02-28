HIDE Skimmer Lid

Australia's #1 Skimmer Box Cover. HIDE is the perfect solution for replacing your traditional brittle plastic skimmer box covers. With HIDE Skimmer Lids, you simply place any hardscape material into the stainless-steel cover and create a seamless yet functional and safe upgrade to your external space!

With HIDE, you are protecting your chosen inlay material and keeping it in perfect condition. You'll never have to worry about replacing broken or cracked stone or unsightly brittle plastic lids ever again! Embrace the new industry standard that combines practicality with an unobtrusive appearance, ensuring you maintain the seamless beauty of your outdoor areas.

Available in 306mm & 342mm sizing to suit standard skimmer box openings and 10-60mm depths to suit popular inlay material depths.