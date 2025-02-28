HIDE Skimmer Lid
Last Updated on 28 Feb 2025
Australia's #1 Skimmer Box Cover, the perfect solution for replacing your traditional brittle plastic skimmer box covers. With HIDE Skimmer Lids, you simply place any hardscape material into the stainless-steel cover and create a seamless yet functional and safe upgrade to your external space!
- 316L Stainless Steel with 20-year warranty
- Available in a range of depths
- Flush finish
- Australian pool safety compliant
- Full stone coverage preventing stone breakage
Overview
With HIDE, you are protecting your chosen inlay material and keeping it in perfect condition. You'll never have to worry about replacing broken or cracked stone or unsightly brittle plastic lids ever again! Embrace the new industry standard that combines practicality with an unobtrusive appearance, ensuring you maintain the seamless beauty of your outdoor areas.
Available in 306mm & 342mm sizing to suit standard skimmer box openings and 10-60mm depths to suit popular inlay material depths.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel tool, to enable the installed HIDE cover to be safely and easily opened and closed.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel tray which holds the concrete, which is poured directly into the lid.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel frame inserted into a recess within the landscaped area. It protects the coping/surrounds from chipping/breakage when the Inlay Lid is opened/closed.
Documents consist of comprehensive contractor installation instructions, homeowners manual and warranty.
ACID and chemical washes will cause discolouration and/or rusting on the stainless steel HIDE components. Acid or chemical contact will void the HIDE warranty.