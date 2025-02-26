Logo
Skimmer Polymer Cover Stone
Skimmer Polymer Cover Pool
Skimmer Polymer Cover Bricks
Skimmer Polymer Cover Concrete
|

HIDE Non-Conductive Polymer Covers

Last Updated on 26 Feb 2025

Polymer Kits are a complete polymer solution perfect for installations where earthing is impractical. With the same commitment to safety and design, the Full Polymer range allows for an elegant, uninterrupted landscape without compromising functionality or safety.

  • Product checkNon-conductive: No earthing required
  • Product checkMaintenance-free robust design with simple inlay fabrication for full stone coverage
  • Product checkAsh, Bone & Charcoal colour options to match tiles
  • Product checkDepths to suit 20mm & 30mm tiles
  • Product checkConforms to pool safety standards
Overview
Description

HIDE is the perfect balance between form and function.

HIDE's polymer kits are the best solution when installation restrictions prevent earthing the stainless steel Edge Protector.

There are two variations to the polymer range:

  • HIDE Stainless Steel + Polymer Combination Kits

  • HIDE Full Polymer Kits

Full Polymer Kits are a complete polymer solution perfect for installations where earthing is impractical. With the same commitment to safety and design, the Full Polymer range allows for an elegant, uninterrupted landscape without compromising functionality or safety.

All HIDE products conform to Australian Safety Standards.

HIDE is the proven industry leader for safe key-only access to skimmer boxes and pool equipment.

Stainless Steel / Polymer Combination

HIDE ‘Combination Kits’ utilise the proven strength and robust properties of the HIDE® stainless steel lid combined with a Polymer Edge Protector. The Polymer Edge Protector insulates the stainless steel and therefore does not require earthing, and the polymer colour blends in with surrounding tiles.

  • Simple inlay fabrication with full stone coverage

  • Discrete key access with no moving parts

  • Inconspicuous locking system

  • HIDE’s proven keyway safety access

  • Ash, Bone & Charcoal colour options to match tiles

  • Polymer is available in 20mm & 30mm depths.

  • 20-year warranty stainless /5-year warranty polymer

  • Conforms to Pool Safety Standards

  • Cannot be lifted without the safety key

Full Polymer Kits

HIDE ‘Polymer Kits’ consist of a polymer Lid and Edge Protector. Polymer Edge Protector will suit installations where bonding (earthing) is unachievable.

  • All the benefits listed above

  • Polymer products have a 5-year warranty

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Polymer Technical Sheet

2.63 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressYatala, QLD

26 Link Drive

(07) 3807 2551
