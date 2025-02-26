HIDE Non-Conductive Polymer Covers
Polymer Kits are a complete polymer solution perfect for installations where earthing is impractical. With the same commitment to safety and design, the Full Polymer range allows for an elegant, uninterrupted landscape without compromising functionality or safety.
- Non-conductive: No earthing required
- Maintenance-free robust design with simple inlay fabrication for full stone coverage
- Ash, Bone & Charcoal colour options to match tiles
- Depths to suit 20mm & 30mm tiles
- Conforms to pool safety standards
Overview
HIDE is the perfect balance between form and function.
HIDE's polymer kits are the best solution when installation restrictions prevent earthing the stainless steel Edge Protector.
There are two variations to the polymer range:
HIDE Stainless Steel + Polymer Combination Kits
HIDE Full Polymer Kits
All HIDE products conform to Australian Safety Standards.
HIDE is the proven industry leader for safe key-only access to skimmer boxes and pool equipment.
HIDE ‘Combination Kits’ utilise the proven strength and robust properties of the HIDE® stainless steel lid combined with a Polymer Edge Protector. The Polymer Edge Protector insulates the stainless steel and therefore does not require earthing, and the polymer colour blends in with surrounding tiles.
Simple inlay fabrication with full stone coverage
Discrete key access with no moving parts
Inconspicuous locking system
HIDE’s proven keyway safety access
Ash, Bone & Charcoal colour options to match tiles
Polymer is available in 20mm & 30mm depths.
20-year warranty stainless /5-year warranty polymer
Conforms to Pool Safety Standards
Cannot be lifted without the safety key
HIDE ‘Polymer Kits’ consist of a polymer Lid and Edge Protector. Polymer Edge Protector will suit installations where bonding (earthing) is unachievable.
Polymer products have a 5-year warranty