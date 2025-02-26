HIDE Non-Conductive Polymer Covers

HIDE is the perfect balance between form and function.

HIDE's polymer kits are the best solution when installation restrictions prevent earthing the stainless steel Edge Protector.

There are two variations to the polymer range:

HIDE Stainless Steel + Polymer Combination Kits

HIDE Full Polymer Kits

Full Polymer Kits are a complete polymer solution perfect for installations where earthing is impractical. With the same commitment to safety and design, the Full Polymer range allows for an elegant, uninterrupted landscape without compromising functionality or safety.

All HIDE products conform to Australian Safety Standards.

HIDE is the proven industry leader for safe key-only access to skimmer boxes and pool equipment.