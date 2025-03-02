HIDE Drain Covers
Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025
Drain Covers allow your chosen landscape material to seamlessly conceal the drain access by eliminating standard metal or plastic grates. They sit over the drain, blending into the surrounding hardscape, providing superior safety and performance every time!
- 316L Marine Grade Stainless Steel
- 20-year warranty
- Install your own inlay: available in range of depths to suit your inlay material
- Provides a flush seamless finish
- Designed to cover traditional drain grates for surface water drainage
Overview
Choose from a wide variety of HIDE Drain Covers to suit popular stone and tile thicknesses! These drain covers have been created to replace the need to install unsightly drainage grates around your alfresco areas, gardens, patios and walkways.
HIDE Drain Covers can be used in most outdoor areas and are compatible with a standard surface water 90mm or 100mm drainage network pipe. They provide long-term durability and improved visual appeal.
(Plastic Drain Pits are not included).
HDC314 suits Everhard Easy Drain Floway Pit
HDC342 suits Everhard Stormwater Pit 300 series
HDC656 custom recess
A 316L marine grade stainless steel tool, to enable the installed HIDE cover to be safely and easily opened and closed.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel tray which holds the concrete, which is poured directly into the lid.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel frame inserted into a recess within the landscaped area. It protects the coping/surrounds from chipping/breakage when the Inlay Lid is opened/closed.
Documents consist of comprehensive contractor installation instructions, homeowners manual and warranty.
ACID and chemical washes will cause discolouration and/or rusting on the stainless steel HIDE components. Acid or chemical contact will void the HIDE warranty.