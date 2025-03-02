Choose from a wide variety of HIDE Drain Covers to suit popular stone and tile thicknesses! These drain covers have been created to replace the need to install unsightly drainage grates around your alfresco areas, gardens, patios and walkways.

HIDE Drain Covers can be used in most outdoor areas and are compatible with a standard surface water 90mm or 100mm drainage network pipe. They provide long-term durability and improved visual appeal.

Drain Covers allow your chosen landscape material to seamlessly conceal the drain access by eliminating standard metal or plastic grates. They sit over the drain, blending into the surrounding hardscape, providing superior safety and performance every time!

(Plastic Drain Pits are not included).

HDC314 suits Everhard Easy Drain Floway Pit

HDC342 suits Everhard Stormwater Pit 300 series

HDC656 custom recess