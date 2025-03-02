Logo
Skimmer Drain Cover Marble
Skimmer Drain Cover Swimming Pool
Skimmer Drain Cover Concrete
Skimmer Drain Cover Open
|

HIDE Drain Covers

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025

Drain Covers allow your chosen landscape material to seamlessly conceal the drain access by eliminating standard metal or plastic grates. They sit over the drain, blending into the surrounding hardscape, providing superior safety and performance every time!

  • Product check316L Marine Grade Stainless Steel
  • Product check20-year warranty
  • Product checkInstall your own inlay: available in range of depths to suit your inlay material
  • Product checkProvides a flush seamless finish
  • Product checkDesigned to cover traditional drain grates for surface water drainage
Overview
Description

Choose from a wide variety of HIDE Drain Covers to suit popular stone and tile thicknesses! These drain covers have been created to replace the need to install unsightly drainage grates around your alfresco areas, gardens, patios and walkways.

HIDE Drain Covers can be used in most outdoor areas and are compatible with a standard surface water 90mm or 100mm drainage network pipe. They provide long-term durability and improved visual appeal.

(Plastic Drain Pits are not included).

HDC314 suits Everhard Easy Drain Floway Pit

HDC342 suits Everhard Stormwater Pit 300 series

HDC656 custom recess

SAFETY KEYS

A 316L marine grade stainless steel tool, to enable the installed HIDE cover to be safely and easily opened and closed.

INLAY LID

A 316L marine grade stainless steel tray which holds the concrete, which is poured directly into the lid.

EDGE PROTECTOR

A 316L marine grade stainless steel frame inserted into a recess within the landscaped area. It protects the coping/surrounds from chipping/breakage when the Inlay Lid is opened/closed.

DOCUMENTATION

Documents consist of comprehensive contractor installation instructions, homeowners manual and warranty.

NO ACID OR CHEMICAL WASH

ACID and chemical washes will cause discolouration and/or rusting on the stainless steel HIDE components. Acid or chemical contact will void the HIDE warranty.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Drain Cover Specification Detail

1.99 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HIDE Architects Comprehensive Portfolio

22.74 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HIDE Product Brochure

6.29 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HIDE Homeowner Introduction

3.45 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressYatala, QLD

26 Link Drive

(07) 3807 2551
