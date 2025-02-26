HIDE Concrete Linear Drain Covers

Experience the transformation of your outdoor spaces with HIDE's elegant and discreet Drain Cover range. Designed for easy removal and swift maintenance, they blend flawlessly with pool and patio surrounds.

HIDE's concrete linear drain covers are made from quality 316 stainless steel and are available in one-metre lengths. Each has four stainless steel bridges welded to the underside.

The HIDE components can fit over the Everhard Easy Drain channel, and the channel will be sourced separately from Everhard Industries distributors.

The Concrete Linear Drain Cover is a game changer for the exterior landscape industry in commercial and residential applications. Its 40mm infill depth makes it a robust system for the Australian outdoors.