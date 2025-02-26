Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Hide-Logo
Hide Skimmer Lids
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Skimmer Concrete Linear Drain Cover Open
Skimmer Concrete Linear Drain Cover Yellow
Skimmer Concrete Linear Drain Cover Wet
Skimmer Concrete Linear Drain Cover Grey
Skimmer Concrete Linear Drain Cover Open
Skimmer Concrete Linear Drain Cover Yellow
Skimmer Concrete Linear Drain Cover Wet
Skimmer Concrete Linear Drain Cover Grey
|

HIDE Concrete Linear Drain Covers

Last Updated on 26 Feb 2025

The Concrete Linear Drain Cover is a game changer for the exterior landscape industry in commercial and residential applications. Its 40mm infill depth makes it a robust system for the Australian outdoors.

  • Product checkStainless steel 316 quality for long-term durability and strength of the surface finish.
  • Product checkThe cover is compatible with the Everhard drain channel (not included), at 1000mm modular lengths and 43mm depth.
  • Product checkCreate a concealed, independent, removable drain cover as long as required.
  • Product checkInvisible and discreet, only 2mm Stainless Steel exposure at surface level.
  • Product checkNon-slip & grate free.
Overview
Description

Experience the transformation of your outdoor spaces with HIDE's elegant and discreet Drain Cover range. Designed for easy removal and swift maintenance, they blend flawlessly with pool and patio surrounds.

HIDE's concrete linear drain covers are made from quality 316 stainless steel and are available in one-metre lengths. Each has four stainless steel bridges welded to the underside.

The HIDE components can fit over the Everhard Easy Drain channel, and the channel will be sourced separately from Everhard Industries distributors.

The Concrete Linear Drain Cover is a game changer for the exterior landscape industry in commercial and residential applications. Its 40mm infill depth makes it a robust system for the Australian outdoors.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Concrete Linear Drain Covers Specification Detail

1.73 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressYatala, QLD

26 Link Drive

(07) 3807 2551
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap