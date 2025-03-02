Logo
HIDE Concrete Covers

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025

Transform your landscape seamlessly with the HIDE Concrete Lid, the ultimate choice for those seeking a polished or exposed aggregate finish. These innovative 'Australian made' and designed covers integrate seamlessly into your pool and landscape surrounds, being filled and finished simultaneously to ensure consistency and durability.

  • Product checkProudly Australian made, designed and owned
  • Product checkEdge Protector
  • Product checkInnovative Lid Design
  • Product checkSeamless Integration
  • Product checkVersatile Access Covers
Overview
Description

Whether upgrading your family pool area or completing a luxurious outdoor entertainment zone, HIDE Concrete Covers offer both aesthetic appeal and practical utility. Choose HIDE for a sophisticated, integrated finish that elevates the beauty of your outdoor spaces.

For Skimmer Lids, there is also a New model available which makes bedding up the Edge protector easier and neater. The HIDE 'Concrete Collar' model, comes in the 306mm square size, with a collar 240mm and 270mm round.

Features:

  • Proudly Australian made, designed and owned

  • Edge Protector: Designed to hold the lid securely, the Edge Protector protects the surrounding concrete from chipping and sets the level for the finished surface of the concrete.

  • Innovative Lid Design: The lid incorporates 'Lugs & Key-slot Formers' that act as rebar, anchoring the concrete within the lid. The Key-slot formers also create two key holes, ensuring a flawless finish.

  • Seamless Integration: The HIDE Concrete Lid is tailor-made for landscapes adorned with polished or exposed aggregate. It promises an uninterrupted and elegant appearance that complements your outdoor aesthetic.

  • Versatile Access Covers: Elevate the functionality of your space with our exterior Access Covers. These covers provide discreet access to external service points while blending perfectly with the surrounding materials.

SAFETY KEYS

A 316L marine grade stainless steel tool, to enable the installed HIDE cover to be safely and easily opened and closed.

INLAY LID

A 316L marine grade stainless steel tray which holds the concrete, which is poured directly into the lid.

EDGE PROTECTOR

A 316L marine grade stainless steel frame inserted into a recess within the landscaped area. It protects the coping/surrounds from chipping/breakage when the Inlay Lid is opened/closed.

DOCUMENTATION

Documents consist of comprehensive contractor installation instructions, homeowners manual and warranty.

NO ACID OR CHEMICAL WASH

ACID and chemical washes will cause discolouration and/or rusting on the stainless steel HIDE components. Acid or chemical contact will void the HIDE warranty.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Concrete Covers Specification Detail

2.34 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HIDE Architects Comprehensive Portfolio

22.74 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressYatala, QLD

26 Link Drive

(07) 3807 2551
