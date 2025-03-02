Transform your landscape seamlessly with the HIDE Concrete Lid, the ultimate choice for those seeking a polished or exposed aggregate finish. These innovative 'Australian made' and designed covers integrate seamlessly into your pool and landscape surrounds, being filled and finished simultaneously to ensure consistency and durability.

Whether upgrading your family pool area or completing a luxurious outdoor entertainment zone, HIDE Concrete Covers offer both aesthetic appeal and practical utility. Choose HIDE for a sophisticated, integrated finish that elevates the beauty of your outdoor spaces.

For Skimmer Lids, there is also a New model available which makes bedding up the Edge protector easier and neater. The HIDE 'Concrete Collar' model, comes in the 306mm square size, with a collar 240mm and 270mm round.

Features: