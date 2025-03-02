HIDE Concrete Covers
Transform your landscape seamlessly with the HIDE Concrete Lid, the ultimate choice for those seeking a polished or exposed aggregate finish. These innovative 'Australian made' and designed covers integrate seamlessly into your pool and landscape surrounds, being filled and finished simultaneously to ensure consistency and durability.
- Proudly Australian made, designed and owned
- Edge Protector
- Innovative Lid Design
- Seamless Integration
- Versatile Access Covers
Overview
Whether upgrading your family pool area or completing a luxurious outdoor entertainment zone, HIDE Concrete Covers offer both aesthetic appeal and practical utility. Choose HIDE for a sophisticated, integrated finish that elevates the beauty of your outdoor spaces.
For Skimmer Lids, there is also a New model available which makes bedding up the Edge protector easier and neater. The HIDE 'Concrete Collar' model, comes in the 306mm square size, with a collar 240mm and 270mm round.
Features:
Proudly Australian made, designed and owned
Edge Protector: Designed to hold the lid securely, the Edge Protector protects the surrounding concrete from chipping and sets the level for the finished surface of the concrete.
Innovative Lid Design: The lid incorporates 'Lugs & Key-slot Formers' that act as rebar, anchoring the concrete within the lid. The Key-slot formers also create two key holes, ensuring a flawless finish.
Seamless Integration: The HIDE Concrete Lid is tailor-made for landscapes adorned with polished or exposed aggregate. It promises an uninterrupted and elegant appearance that complements your outdoor aesthetic.
Versatile Access Covers: Elevate the functionality of your space with our exterior Access Covers. These covers provide discreet access to external service points while blending perfectly with the surrounding materials.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel tool, to enable the installed HIDE cover to be safely and easily opened and closed.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel tray which holds the concrete, which is poured directly into the lid.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel frame inserted into a recess within the landscaped area. It protects the coping/surrounds from chipping/breakage when the Inlay Lid is opened/closed.
Documents consist of comprehensive contractor installation instructions, homeowners manual and warranty.
ACID and chemical washes will cause discolouration and/or rusting on the stainless steel HIDE components. Acid or chemical contact will void the HIDE warranty.