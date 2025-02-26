HIDE Combination Polymer Covers
HIDE is revolutionising outdoor design and landscaping with the ONLY Non-Conductive Combination Kit available on the market! This groundbreaking kit combines polymer with stainless steel, blending safety, durability, and style.
- Non-conductive polymer edge protector with stainless steel lid
- Suitable for 20mm, 30mm & 40mm stone
- Available in 342mm & 206mm square
- On-site inlay install
- Available in 3 colours: Ash, Bone & Charcoal to match popular stone and grout hues
Overview
Stainless Steel / Polymer Hybrid Combination Kits
HIDE ‘Combination Kits’ utilise our industry-leading 316 Stainless Steel Lid combined with the Polymer Edge Protector. The Polymer EP insulates the stainless lid and does not require earthing. The polymer colour blends in with grout colours.
HIDE Combination Kits are available in a Skimmer Lid size 342mm square and a matching Access Cover size 206mm square.
The 316L stainless steel lid offers the most robust, supportive and durable lid on the market.
The Polymer Edge Protector has been designed to suit installations only where earthing our stainless steel Edge Protector is unachievable.
HIDE’s uniquely simple key operating system provides superior safety and reliability for pool owners and conforms to Australian standards compliance for pool builders, as it cannot be removed manually.
The flush-fitting pool skimmer lid is easy to install and blends into the pool surround for a flawless upmarket finish every time. With a range of colours, depths and sizes to choose from, HIDE is the perfect solution to suit tile, stone and timber deck finishes.
Simple inlay fabrication with full stone coverage
Discrete key access with no moving parts
Inconspicuous locking system
HIDE’s proven keyway safety access
Ash, Bone & Charcoal colour options to match tiles
Polymer is available in 20mm & 30mm depths.
20-year warranty stainless /5-year warranty polymer
Conforms to Pool Safety Standards
Cannot be lifted without the safety key
HIDE ‘Polymer Kits’ consist of a polymer Lid and Edge Protector. Polymer Edge Protector will suit installations where bonding (earthing) is unachievable.
All the benefits listed above
Polymer products have a 5-year warranty