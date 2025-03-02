HIDE Access Covers

Hide your external service points with ease

Cover most external access points with the HIDE Access Cover range! Available in sizes 156mm, 206mm, 256mm, 306mm 342mm, and super large 506mm and 656mm sizes, we have all your access points covered!

As with all HIDE products, the Access Cover is designed to carry your selection of landscaping material to match the surrounds, allowing the lid to blend seamlessly into your outdoor area.