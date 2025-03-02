HIDE Access Covers
Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025
Choose from a wide variety of HIDE Drain Covers to suit popular stone and tile thicknesses! These drain covers have been created to replace the need to install unsightly drainage grates around your alfresco areas, gardens, patios and walkways - the perfect solution for surface water drainage!
- 316L Marine Grade Stainless Steel with 20-year warranty
- Available in range of depths to suit your inlay material
- On-site inlay - install over drain pipe
- Provides a flush seamless finish
- Perfect surface water drainage solution
Overview
Hide your external service points with ease
Cover most external access points with the HIDE Access Cover range! Available in sizes 156mm, 206mm, 256mm, 306mm 342mm, and super large 506mm and 656mm sizes, we have all your access points covered!
As with all HIDE products, the Access Cover is designed to carry your selection of landscaping material to match the surrounds, allowing the lid to blend seamlessly into your outdoor area.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel tool, to enable the installed HIDE cover to be safely and easily opened and closed.
Used only when additional height is required. Provides 2mm extra height if inlay material is not thick enough to achieve a flush finish with the top of the Inlay Cover.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel tray which holds the inlay (landscape) materials you’ve chosen, for example, tile, paver, concrete or decking.
A 316L marine grade stainless steel frame inserted into a recess within the landscaped area. It protects the coping/surrounds from chipping/breakage when the Inlay Cover is opened/closed.
A one-part adhesive specially developed for a long-term fitting of natural stone and porcelain tiles into the HIDE Inlay Series. Documents consist of comprehensive contractor installation instructions, homeowners warranty and manual.
ACID and chemical washes will cause discolouration and/or rusting on the stainless steel HIDE components. Acid or chemical contact will void the HIDE warranty.