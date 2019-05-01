Hergóm: Award winning Spanish cast iron wood heaters
Last Updated on 01 May 2019
From the beginning Hergóm has gained success and experience in developing wood and biomass heating products, focusing on natural fuels through research, development, and improvement of the efficiency on their whole range. They have developed some of the most efficient cast iron heat exchangers in the market today, with a secondary combustion system that minimizes particle emissions.
Overview
Hergóm own and operate one of the more advanced foundries in Europe and specialise in cast iron. By owning the primary manufacture material they are able to manufacture at highly competitive rates.
Efficient and sustainable fireplaces:
- Clean burning wood fires providing maximum heat with minimal emmissions
- Award winning design with simple clean lines
- White cast iron liners in the E40
- Contemporary fires on legs