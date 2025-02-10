Introducing the Height Adjustable Stage by Transtage—a versatile, height-adaptable staging solution designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals across various industries. Whether you're organizing a corporate function, school event, council gathering, or hotel conference, this stage offers unparalleled flexibility and durability.

Key Features:

Height Adjustability: The Height Adjustable Stage features telescopic legs, allowing precise height adjustments to accommodate different event requirements. With micro-adjustable feet offering up to 50mm of fine-tuning, it ensures stability even on uneven surfaces.

Robust Construction: Built with a premium aluminium frame (6061-T6) and an 18mm birch plywood deck, this stage combines strength with a lightweight design. The smart lever-locking mechanism enables quick and secure leg installation, allowing a 2m x 1m unit to be set up in less than 10 seconds.

Surface Options: Choose between a sleek dark grey carpet finish for corporate events or a low-maintenance, non-slip Duraflex surface ideal for outdoor setups. This customization ensures the stage meets the aesthetic and functional needs of any event.

Modular Design: Available in various deck sizes, including 2m x 1m, 1m x 1m, and 2m x 0.5m, as well as custom dimensions, the Height Adjustable Stage can be configured to fit any venue space. Additional accessories such as guardrails, stage skirts, and storage solutions enhance its versatility and safety.

Applications:

The Height Adjustable Stage is suitable for both indoor and outdoor events, making it a preferred choice for:

Professional Productions – Ideal for concerts, theater performances, and fashion shows, providing a stable and customizable platform.

Educational Institutions – Perfect for assemblies, graduations, and other school functions, offering easy setup and storage.

Corporate Events – Enhances presentations, conferences, and trade shows with its professional appearance and adaptability.

Community Gatherings – Serves as a reliable stage for festivals, public speeches, and local events, accommodating various performance needs.

Experience the perfect blend of functionality, durability, and aesthetic appeal with Transtage's Height Adjustable Stage. Contact us today for more details!