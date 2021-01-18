Wideline's Halo Aquashield™ is an innovative and award winning solution to the age old installation woes of the past. An integrated flashing system designed for lightweight construction, Halo incorporates the flashing into windows and doors allowing for faster and neater installation.

Now that flashing is mandatory in NSW (as per National Construction Code update 2019), builder's need a superior solution to flashing.

Halo AquashieldTM is not merely a "deemed to satisfy" solution, it has been tested by NATA accredited laboratories and proven to provide a superior water penetration resistance to traditional methods.

Halo is the only solution of its kind available today which effectively seals the interface between the adjoining wall of the window or door in one seamless technology.

Halo has transformed the way window and door products are installed. As a result, builders can expect to save time and money on installation.

Halo Aquashield™ forms a continuous seal around window and door products, providing the following benefits:

Home owner's perspective:

Shields from water-related weather damage

Reduces air infiltration around windows

Improves home energy efficiency



Builder's perspective:

Flashing is integrated into the window or door itself;

Pre-fitted at the factory, delivered to site ready to install

Simple 3-step process dramatically reduced installation time, save up to 40% on traditional installation costs.

Improved finish to window and door surrounds



Halo Aquashield™ is an all-inclusive, seamless technology that achieves superior performance and value benefits. It is exclusive to the following Wideline products:

Horizon range windows

Ascend25 range windows

Horizon range sliding doors

Ascend25 range sliding doors



Designed, tested and patented by Wideline.

Watch the explainer video here.

Watch the installation video here.