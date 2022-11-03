Halifax Elevators COMO Access residential lift
Last Updated on 03 Nov 2022
The COMO Access is our solution for homes that will make medium use of their elevator. Thanks to the hydraulic drive, these elevators maximise the use of shaft space, resulting in larger car dimensions even for compact installations. The COMO is the perfect solution for all multi-storey homes, townhouses and apartments that need a versatile accessibility solution.
Overview
