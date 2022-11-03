Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Halifax Logo
Halifax Elevators
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Halifax Elevator COMO Access
Halifax Elevator COMO Access

Halifax Elevators COMO Access residential lift

Last Updated on 03 Nov 2022

The COMO Access is our solution for homes that will make medium use of their elevator. Thanks to the hydraulic drive, these elevators maximise the use of shaft space, resulting in larger car dimensions even for compact installations. The COMO is the perfect solution for all multi-storey homes, townhouses and apartments that need a versatile accessibility solution.

Overview
Description

The COMO Access is our solution for homes that will make medium use of their elevator. Thanks to the hydraulic drive, these elevators maximise the use of shaft space, resulting in larger car dimensions even for compact installations. The COMO is the perfect solution for all multi-storey homes, townhouses and apartments that need a versatile accessibility solution.

Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Unit 1/11-25 Sabre Drive Port

1300 425 432
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap