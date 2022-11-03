Halifax Elevators COMO 2000 residential lift

The COMO 2000 is a gearless electric elevator, designed for installation in homes, apartments and townhouses that require a modern and luxurious accessibility option. The gearless system powering the lift ensures maximum comfort for passengers. This innovative mechanical design also boasts low power consumption, making it ideal for homeowners needing an efficient lift solution. As per AS 1735, the COMO 2000 is designed for transporting passengers.

As an added safety feature, the elevator’s controller incorporates an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). In case of power failure, the UPS will allow the lift to automatically move to the closest floor and release passengers safely.