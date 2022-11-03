Halifax Elevators COMO 2000 commercial lift

Bring luxury, comfort and convenience to your business with the COMO 2000 commercial lift from Halifax Elevators. Featuring the latest gearless all-electric mechanicals, our lifts deliver maximum comfort and customisation in an energy-efficient and low-maintenance package. Using our modular shaft design, COMO elevators are ideal for businesses and government customers needing a robust commercial lift solution.

Designed to comply with AS 1735.2, COMO commercial lifts are for the exclusive use of passengers. To protect the safety of occupants, our lifts are fitted with an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). In the event of a power failure, the UPS provides enough power to operate the lift and safely release passengers on the nearest floor.