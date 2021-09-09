Gutter Mesh is a great mesh gutter guard for a huge range of applications. It’s easy to work with and can be used for DIY applications. It has been installed on roofs throughout Australia for over 20 years both as a leaf guard for preventing the blocking of downpipes, helping people cut down or eliminate gutter cleaning and also for bird proofing. It comes as a Poly mesh, Aluminium gutter guard mesh, or an Ember mesh with a smaller hole size.

ScreenTech introduced Guttermesh Aluminium to Australian markets as a universal mesh for a wide range of gutter guard applications.

Premium grade Aluminium screening material. Installed on roofs in Australia for over 10 years. Highly recommended for domestic houses where leaves blow onto gutters causing blockages.

Guttermesh Aluminium is one of our most popular materials commonly used by trades people.

Designed to keep leaves and debris out while allowing large volumes of water in, this is a versatile product suitable for all round gutter protection.

Specifications:

LWG: 6.25mm

SWG: 4.35mm

Aperture: 3.5mm (average hole size)

Plate thickness: 0.48mm

Strand width: 0.7mm



Features and benefits:

CSIRO tested flammability index of zero

Complies with AS3959 – 1999 / Australian Bushfire Standards

High quality Akzo Nobel D1010 powder coating

Flexible screening material

15 year material warranty



Guttermesh Aluminium Gutter Guard is available in the following colours: