Gutter Guard Components

Gutter Guard Direct supplies a full range of professional-grade components essential for securing mesh to gutters and roofs across all major Australian profiles. Whether working with metal or tiled roofs, our saddles, trim, and fixings are designed for long-lasting performance under harsh Australian conditions.

All components available in a broad range of Colorbond® colours for seamless integration. Saddles designed to match specific roof profiles for secure, damage-free installation.

Saddles designed to match specific roof profiles for secure, damage-free installation. Trim options cater to both standard and custom gutter guard configurations.

Trim options cater to both standard and custom gutter guard configurations. Fixings supplied to ensure fast, reliable, professional-grade assembly.