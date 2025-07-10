Logo
Gutter Guard Components

Gutter Guard Direct supplies a full range of professional-grade components essential for securing mesh to gutters and roofs across all major Australian profiles. Whether working with metal or tiled roofs, our saddles, trim, and fixings are designed for long-lasting performance under harsh Australian conditions.

  • Product checkAll components available in a broad range of Colorbond® colours for seamless integration.
  • Product checkSaddles designed to match specific roof profiles for secure, damage-free installation.
  • Product checkTrim options cater to both standard and custom gutter guard configurations.
  • Product checkFixings supplied to ensure fast, reliable, professional-grade assembly.
Technical Document
2MM Premium Aluminium Ember Guard Mesh Spec Sheet

281.33 KB

Download
Technical Document
3.5mm Aluminium Mesh Spec Sheet

261.14 KB

Download
Certificate
2mm Aluminium Ember Guard Mesh CSIRO

201.61 KB

Download
Certificate
3.5mm Aluminium Gutter Mesh CSIRO

200.27 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressKnoxfield, VIC

35/1470 Ferntree Gully Rd

1300 850 564
