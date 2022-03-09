GTEK™ Total Plus offers market-leading fire, water, mould, sound and impact resistance, together with GECA Certification in recognition of high percentages of recycled materials.

At least 11% of its gypsum and 100% of its paper liner (green in colour on the board face to help identification) is recycled, making GTEK™ Total Plus a complete solution for environmentally-aware design and build.

What’s good about GTEK™ Total Plus: