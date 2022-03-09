GTEK™ Total Plus: A complete solution for environmentally aware design and build
Last Updated on 09 Mar 2022
GTEK™ Total Plus offers market-leading fire, water, mould, sound and impact resistance, together with GECA Certification in recognition of high percentages of recycled materials.
Overview
Description
At least 11% of its gypsum and 100% of its paper liner (green in colour on the board face to help identification) is recycled, making GTEK™ Total Plus a complete solution for environmentally-aware design and build.
What’s good about GTEK™ Total Plus:
- Fire resistant: use as substitute for 13mm GTEK™ Fire for same fire ratings
- Water resistant: installed according to GTEK™ Wet Area instructions complies with requirements from AS/NZ2588 Gypsum Plasterboard
- Mould resistant: significantly reduces mould growth
- Sound resistant: superior acoustic properties to GTEK™ Wall
- Impact resistant: core structure reinforced with glass fibre strand
- GECA: highest contribution of green points for plasterboard linings