BGC Plasterboard Drywall Main Image
BGC Plasterboard Drywall Main Image

GTEK™ Total Plus: A complete solution for environmentally aware design and build

Last Updated on 09 Mar 2022

Overview
Description

GTEK™ Total Plus offers market-leading fire, water, mould, sound and impact resistance, together with GECA Certification in recognition of high percentages of recycled materials.

At least 11% of its gypsum and 100% of its paper liner (green in colour on the board face to help identification) is recycled, making GTEK™ Total Plus a complete solution for environmentally-aware design and build.

What’s good about GTEK™ Total Plus:

  • Fire resistant: use as substitute for 13mm GTEK™ Fire for same fire ratings
  • Water resistant: installed according to GTEK™ Wet Area instructions complies with requirements from AS/NZ2588 Gypsum Plasterboard
  • Mould resistant: significantly reduces mould growth
  • Sound resistant: superior acoustic properties to GTEK™ Wall
  • Impact resistant: core structure reinforced with glass fibre strand
  • GECA: highest contribution of green points for plasterboard linings
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
BGC Plasterboard GTEK Product Range Guide

1017.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
GTEK Environmental Solutions

882.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
GTEK Plasterboard GECA Certificate 2021

417.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
GTEK Wall GTEK Ceiling SDS 1B

1.39 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPerth, WA

6th Floor 22 Mount St

61 8 6220 4800
