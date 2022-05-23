Grayson's® Bushfire Ember Guard
Last Updated on 23 May 2022
Bushfire Ember Guard stops smaller objects from entering your gutters. It also is rated to stop bushfire embers from getting through the mesh as the holes are a 2mm aperture. Bushfire Ember Guard is woven (not moulded like standard expanded meshes). Because Ember Guard is woven, it is much stronger and is also very resistant to tearing.
Overview
Bushfire Ember Guard by Grayson's can be used for leaf protection, bird proofing, possum protection and of course for BAL compliance in high fire risk areas.
Contact
Grayson's Gutter Guard Geelong 67 Element Circuit1800488837
Grayson's Gutter Guard Bayside 1/12 Gillman Street1800488837
Grayson's Gutter Guard 2/4 Glen Street1800 488 837
Grayson's Gutter Guard Wallan 5 Ivy Lane1800488837