Grayson's® Bushfire Ember Guard

Bushfire Ember Guard stops smaller objects from entering your gutters. It also is rated to stop bushfire embers from getting through the mesh as the holes are a 2mm aperture.

Bushfire Ember Guard is woven (not moulded like standard expanded meshes). Because Ember Guard is woven, it is much stronger and is also very resistant to tearing.

Bushfire Ember Guard by Grayson's can be used for leaf protection, bird proofing, possum protection and of course for BAL compliance in high fire risk areas.