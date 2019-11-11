Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rhodes Architectural Stone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Golden Dune Granite Hawthorn House
Golden Dune Granite Orinda Library
Golden Dune Granite Paving Belvedere
Golden Dune Granite Paving Belvedere Stairs
Golden Dune Granite Hawthorn House
Golden Dune Granite Orinda Library
Golden Dune Granite Paving Belvedere
Golden Dune Granite Paving Belvedere Stairs

Golden Dune Granite

Last Updated on 11 Nov 2019

Golden Dune Granite has long been favoured for its durability and warm tones. The granite’s warm colour varies with the depth of the quarry, ranging from dark golden to near off-white, showing specks of cardinal bright ochre and black.

Overview
Description

Golden Dune Granite has long been favoured for its durability and warm tones. The granite’s warm colour varies with the depth of the quarry, ranging from dark golden to near off-white, showing specks of cardinal bright ochre and black. Interesting colour variations occur within individual pieces, especially those cut in large formats.

The natural texture of the exposed minerals of this timeless and versatile material are complemented and enhanced by our unique hand finishes. Typically, tool marks lighten the stone, creating a cool ivory colour that offers a striking contrast to the warmer, toasted, unmarked surface. Its most popular finishes are split, point stalk and bush hammer.

Recommended Uses:

  • Pavers
  • Veneer
  • Stair blocks
  • Quoins
  • Coping/caps
  • Curbs
  • Sills/lintels
  • Drain grates
  • Carved objects
  • Columns
  • Sinks/tubs
  • Slabs
  • Cobblestones

Installation

Golden Dune Granite pavers are often installed sand set.

Contact
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Building 5 650 Church Street

03 8199 9555
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap