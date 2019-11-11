Golden Dune Granite has long been favoured for its durability and warm tones. The granite’s warm colour varies with the depth of the quarry, ranging from dark golden to near off-white, showing specks of cardinal bright ochre and black. Interesting colour variations occur within individual pieces, especially those cut in large formats.

The natural texture of the exposed minerals of this timeless and versatile material are complemented and enhanced by our unique hand finishes. Typically, tool marks lighten the stone, creating a cool ivory colour that offers a striking contrast to the warmer, toasted, unmarked surface. Its most popular finishes are split, point stalk and bush hammer.

Recommended Uses:

Pavers

Veneer

Stair blocks

Quoins

Coping/caps

Curbs

Sills/lintels

Drain grates

Carved objects

Columns

Sinks/tubs

Slabs

Cobblestones



Installation

Golden Dune Granite pavers are often installed sand set.