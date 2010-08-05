goGreen Solar Window Tinting Film

Low Emission (Low E) Solar Window Films

goGreen's 15 Low E solar window tint film has a low emissivity coating, making it ideal for residential or commercial applications. This new solar window film provides optimum insulation to windows from absorbing heat generated from home heaters or fireplace.



Features and Benefits of Low E Solar Window Films

Reduce heat loss generated from heaters and fireplaces

goGreen's 15 Low E solar window tints has an excellent U Value of 3.97, meaning it conducts less heat than other Low E window films

Reflects summer heat effectively due to the metallised reflective finish

Prevents sun’s heat from being absorbed or transmitted inside the home or office

Provides additional privacy from the outside world

Prevents UV rays from damaging belongings such as furniture fade

Cost effective solution to retaining heat generated inside the home or office

Cost efficient way for new homes or renovations to achieve a 5 or 6 star energy efficient ratin

These solar window films can be installed on existing windows, eliminating the need to remove windows and replace them with expensive Low E glazing

GoGreen 15 Low E is well suited for cooler climates.