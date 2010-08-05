goGreen Solar Window Tinting Film
Last Updated on 05 Aug 2010
goGreen 15 Low E Solar Window Tint Film prevents harmful UV rays from damaging belongings
Overview
Description
Low Emission (Low E) Solar Window Films
goGreen's 15 Low E solar window tint film has a low emissivity coating, making it ideal for residential or commercial applications. This new solar window film provides optimum insulation to windows from absorbing heat generated from home heaters or fireplace.
Features and Benefits of Low E Solar Window Films
- Reduce heat loss generated from heaters and fireplaces
- goGreen's 15 Low E solar window tints has an excellent U Value of 3.97, meaning it conducts less heat than other Low E window films
- Reflects summer heat effectively due to the metallised reflective finish
- Prevents sun’s heat from being absorbed or transmitted inside the home or office
- Provides additional privacy from the outside world
- Prevents UV rays from damaging belongings such as furniture fade
- Cost effective solution to retaining heat generated inside the home or office
- Cost efficient way for new homes or renovations to achieve a 5 or 6 star energy efficient ratin
- These solar window films can be installed on existing windows, eliminating the need to remove windows and replace them with expensive Low E glazing
GoGreen 15 Low E is well suited for cooler climates.