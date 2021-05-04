GLYDE® Acoustic Sliders: The safer, smarter acoustic sliding door

GLYDE Architectural Acoustic Systems offers a suite of acoustic sliders that deliver large spans, acoustic performance, design flexibility, safety, and DDA compliance.

The range includes:

Large Format Single Cavity Acoustic Sliding Doors

Large Format Face Mounted Acoustic Sliding Doors

Large Format Single Face Acoustic Sliding Doors

Small Format Dual Cavity Acoustic Sliding Doors

Small Format Dual Face Mount Acoustic Sliding Doors

Large Format Dual Face Mount Acoustic Sliding Doors



GLYDE Acoustic Sliding Doors have been designed to meet the needs of future learning while overcoming the limitations of other operable sliding doors on the market. They are smooth and safe to operate and can be installed in many configurations.

Our dedicated design team developed a suite of operable sliding doors that can incorporate various glass types which can also be switched for solid surfaces such as pinboards or whiteboards. Individual sliders can be installed up to 3m high and 3m wide (larger systems can be achieved through consultation with the GLYDE team). Openings up to 18m wide can be accommodated using these systems.

GLYDE operable sliding doors make workplace fitouts easy. With GLYDE, one large room can be reconfigured into two, three, four, or more spaces for meetings, or collaborative individual spaces. Businesses can establish adaptable workspaces as the organisation’s needs evolve.

Complete your design for flexible spaces with GLYDE Fixed Framing. The GLYDE Fixed Framing range accompanies GLYDE Acoustic Slider systems to help create beautiful, functional learning and corporate environments. It can be brilliantly employed in a range of applications and configurations.

Please note, the fixed framing option is only available in conjunction with GLYDE systems.