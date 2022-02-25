The Glazed range of bricks, including Aquarius, offers not only unique textures and finishes, but stunning one-of-a-kind colours that stand out a mile away. These glazed clay bricks are both beautiful and totally individual, as you would expect from a boutique manufacturing process.

Over the years Littlehampton has produced various types of glazed bricks. Now there's a new range of unique textures, colours and blends available.

Glazed bricks are seeing a large resurgence in building design for their unique appearance and incredible longevity, being used in building applications worldwide – both residential and commercial. The use of glazed bricks in buildings can be as subtle as a small feature or as bold as an entire project. They have the same structural strength as other clay bricks.

There is also Littlehampton's range of special shaped bricks, which can be produced with a glaze – adding yet another dimension of beauty and form to a design, while also opening up a world of creative options.