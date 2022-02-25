Logo
Giogali by Vistosi

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2022

Adored around the world, the iconic Giogali Collection from Vistosi features handmade Murano crystal links that loop together to create stunning and dramatic combinations. Designed by Angelo Mangiarotti for Vistosi in 1967, Giogali has since become synonymous with Italian design, featuring in homes and commercial spaces of all sizes across the globe.

Description

The Giogali Light can come with a bronze or chrome frame and a variety of different link colour options including crystal, smoke, amber, white, black or metallic links. Available in a variety of sizes and installation options.

The Giogali Light can come with a bronze or chrome frame and a variety of different link colour options including crystal, smoke, amber, white, black or metallic links. Available in a variety of sizes and installation options.

Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

12 Thomas St Yarraville

03 9690 4155
