Gallina Arcowall 5613 Polycarbonate is a high-performance multiwall system, designed for use in facades and architectural applications where durability, insulation, and aesthetic appeal are essential. With a substantial thickness of 60mm, this polycarbonate sheet provides exceptional thermal insulation, helping to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures while reducing energy costs. The unique design of the Arcowall 5613 features 13 walls, offering increased strength and rigidity, making it ideal for both residential and commercial facades.

The 500mm width of the Arcowall 5613 ensures efficient installation, while its robust structure offers superior impact resistance, even in harsh weather conditions. The multiwall construction enhances the material's insulation properties, providing effective soundproofing and protection from UV radiation, preventing yellowing and degradation over time.

Perfect for creating modern, energy-efficient building designs, Gallina Arcowall 5613 allows natural light to filter through while offering the necessary privacy and protection from the elements. Its versatile design and excellent performance make it an ideal choice for facades, offering both functionality and aesthetic value. With its durability, ease of maintenance, and energy efficiency, the Arcowall 5613 is the ultimate solution for creating sustainable and long-lasting building facades.

Features:

Exceptional Insulation: The 60mm thickness and 13-wall design offer a U-value of approximately 0.55 W/m²K, ensuring superior thermal insulation to help reduce energy consumption and maintain comfortable indoor temperatures.

High Impact Resistance: The multiwall structure provides excellent durability, with a performance up to 200 times stronger than glass, making it resistant to impacts and harsh weather conditions.

UV Protection: The Arcowall 5613 features UV protection on both sides, ensuring long-lasting clarity and preventing yellowing and degradation from sun exposure over time.

Natural Light Transmission: With up to 45% light transmission, the polycarbonate sheets allow natural light to filter through, brightening indoor spaces without compromising thermal insulation or privacy.

Easy Installation: The 500mm wide panels are designed for efficient installation, allowing for quick and seamless setup, making them ideal for large-scale facade projects.

Specifications: