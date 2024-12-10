ArcoPlus®549 are modular systems of co-extruded 9 walls polycarbonate panels with a thickness of 40mm, aluminium profiles, accessories and opening windows, designed for simple and versatile use. All the systems can be used for roofing applications with a minimum slope of 7%.

Gallina Arcowall 549 is a premium roofing solution, designed specifically for facades and other architectural applications. With a width of 500mm and a thickness of 40mm, this polycarbonate sheet provides excellent insulation, light transmission, and durability.

The unique multiwall structure enhances thermal efficiency, helping to regulate temperature while allowing natural light to filter through. Its robust design makes it ideal for facades, offering both aesthetic appeal and long-lasting protection against harsh weather conditions. Perfect for energy-efficient building projects, the Gallina Multiwall 549 combines strength, insulation, and style.

Features:

Superior Insulation: The 40mm thickness of the Multiwall 549 provides excellent thermal insulation, achieving a U-value of 1.3 W/m²K, which helps to maintain energy efficiency and reduce heating/cooling costs.

Impact Resistance: The sheet's robust construction, made from multiwall polycarbonate, ensures high impact resistance, with a performance that is up to 200 times stronger than glass.

UV Protection: The DOTT Gallina Multiwall 549 features a UV-protective coating on both sides, providing long-lasting clarity and preventing yellowing or degradation from sun exposure.

Light Transmission: The polycarbonate sheet allows up to 50% light transmission while maintaining excellent insulation properties, brightening indoor spaces without compromising on energy efficiency.

Ideal for Facades: With a width of 500mm and a thickness of 40mm, this product is perfectly suited for facades, offering both aesthetic appeal and structural integrity while reducing the need for maintenance.

Specifications: