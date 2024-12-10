The Gallina ArcoPlus 9207 Polycarbonate is a high-performance multiwall sheet designed for a variety of architectural and construction applications. With a substantial 20mm thickness and 7-wall design, this polycarbonate sheet provides excellent thermal insulation, offering enhanced energy efficiency and temperature regulation. The 900mm width ensures efficient coverage, making it ideal for both large-scale and detailed installations.

The multiwall structure of the 9207 improves strength and rigidity while providing impact resistance, making it perfect for use in environments that require durability against harsh weather conditions, such as roofing, facades, and skylights. It also offers UV protection, ensuring that the material maintains its clarity and structural integrity over time by preventing yellowing and degradation from prolonged sun exposure.

Despite its thickness, the Gallina 9207 allows high light transmission of up to 70%, allowing natural light to penetrate while maintaining privacy and insulation. This makes it an excellent choice for energy-efficient designs that require natural lighting without compromising on thermal comfort. Whether used for commercial or residential applications, the Gallina 9207 is a reliable, versatile solution offering strength, durability, and performance.

Features:

Superior Insulation: The 20mm thickness and 7-wall design provide a U-value of approximately 0.70 W/m²K, offering excellent thermal insulation to reduce energy consumption and maintain indoor comfort.

High Impact Resistance: The multiwall structure provides robust durability, with impact resistance up to 200 times stronger than glass, making it ideal for harsh weather conditions.

UV Protection: The Gallina 9207 features UV protection on both sides, preventing yellowing and ensuring long-term clarity and protection against sun exposure.

High Light Transmission: With up to 70% light transmission, the polycarbonate sheet allows natural light to filter through while maintaining thermal efficiency and privacy.

Wide Coverage: The 900mm wide panels are designed for efficient installation, providing broad coverage for large-scale roofing and facade projects.

Specifications: