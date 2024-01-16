Galaxy Series 315W/335W Solar panel
Galaxy Series is a featherlight BIPV product designed for industrial, commercial and residential applications. Galaxy Series is a featherlight BIPV product designed for industrial, commercial and residential applications. With an ultra-lightweight design and frameless surface, Galaxy is ideal for low load-bearing and poor waterproofing roofs while ensuring power generation efficiency.
Overview
The 1.6mm ultra-thin glass added to Galaxy greatly helps its ability to resist strong impacts from hail and high wind, bringing durability and safety to buildings with all-weather protection.
Furthermore, the integrated design enables rapid and streamlined installation, resulting in significant cost savings from reduced labour time.
About Galaxy Series 315W/335W
- Non-penetration
- 60% lighter than conventional modules at 5.6kg/m2
- Made to Last – UV resistant, enhanced impact resistance, self-cleaning
- Solid and stronger – ultra-thin tempered glass
- Adaptive to multiple scenarios and roof surfaces
- Longer efficiency guaranteed in 30 years