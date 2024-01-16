Logo
Galaxy Series 315W/335W Solar panel
Galaxy Series 315W/335W Solar panel

Last Updated on 16 Jan 2024

Galaxy Series is a featherlight BIPV product designed for industrial, commercial and residential applications. Galaxy Series is a featherlight BIPV product designed for industrial, commercial and residential applications. With an ultra-lightweight design and frameless surface, Galaxy is ideal for low load-bearing and poor waterproofing roofs while ensuring power generation efficiency.

Galaxy Series is a featherlight BIPV product designed for industrial, commercial and residential applications.

With an ultra-thin design and frameless surface, Galaxy is ideal for low load-bearing and poor waterproofing roofs while ensuring power generation efficiency.

The 1.6mm ultra-thin glass added to Galaxy greatly helps its ability to resist strong impacts from hail and high wind, bringing durability and safety to buildings with all-weather protection.

Furthermore, the integrated design enables rapid and streamlined installation, resulting in significant cost savings from reduced labour time.

  • Non-penetration
  • 60% lighter than conventional modules at 5.6kg/m2
  • Made to Last – UV resistant, enhanced impact resistance, self-cleaning
  • Solid and stronger – ultra-thin tempered glass
  • Adaptive to multiple scenarios and roof surfaces
  • Longer efficiency guaranteed in 30 years

Galaxy Product Datasheet

Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

0492 857 015
