Galaxy Series 315W/335W Solar panel

Galaxy Series is a featherlight BIPV product designed for industrial, commercial and residential applications.

Galaxy Series is a featherlight BIPV product designed for industrial, commercial and residential applications. With an ultra-lightweight design and frameless surface, Galaxy is ideal for low load-bearing and poor waterproofing roofs while ensuring power generation efficiency.

The 1.6mm ultra-thin glass added to Galaxy greatly helps its ability to resist strong impacts from hail and high wind, bringing durability and safety to buildings with all-weather protection.

Furthermore, the integrated design enables rapid and streamlined installation, resulting in significant cost savings from reduced labour time.

About Galaxy Series 315W/335W