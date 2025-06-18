G-Floor: Specialty printable flooring
G-Floor is a specialty printable flooring solution designed for maximum visual impact in retail, event, and commercial spaces. Made in the USA, it offers exceptional durability, vibrant graphics, easy maintenance, and long-term performance for high-traffic, visually-driven environments.
- Reverse side printing
- Reusable
- Slip, tear, chemical and waterproof
Overview
Description
Specifications
- Print Compatibility: Eco Solvent, Solvent, UV
- Width Available: 1520mm, 3040mm
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park NSW Australia, 2127, NSW
Level 1, Quad 2, Suite 1.04, 6 Parkview Drive1300 742 597