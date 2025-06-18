Logo
Supplier Image
Ricky Richards
Ricky Richards G-Floor Gym
Ricky Richards G-Floor Retail Store Custom Flooring
Ricky Richards G-Floor Indoor Adventure Playground
G-Floor: Specialty printable flooring

G-Floor is a specialty printable flooring solution designed for maximum visual impact in retail, event, and commercial spaces. Made in the USA, it offers exceptional durability, vibrant graphics, easy maintenance, and long-term performance for high-traffic, visually-driven environments.

  • Product checkReverse side printing
  • Product checkReusable
  • Product checkSlip, tear, chemical and waterproof
Last Updated on 18 Jun 2025

  • Print Compatibility: Eco Solvent, Solvent, UV
  • Width Available: 1520mm, 3040mm
Technical Document
G-Floor Data Sheet

139.79 KB

Download
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park NSW Australia, 2127, NSW

Level 1, Quad 2, Suite 1.04, 6 Parkview Drive

1300 742 597
