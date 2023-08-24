Logo
Last Updated on 24 Aug 2023

Overview
Description

FSH electromagnetic locks, also known as maglocks, are electromechanical locking devices that use a magnetic field to secure doors. They consist of two main components: an electromagnet mounted on the door frame and an armature plate mounted on the door itself. When power is supplied to the electromagnet, it generates a magnetic field that attracts the armature plate and locks the door. Securing some of Asia Pacific’s most sensitive buildings, FSH products are known for their reliability, innovation and strength.

This series includes:

  • FEM4300
  • FEM6600

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
FSH FEM4300 series Product Catalogue

3.28 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FSH FEM6600 Series Product Catalogue

714.26 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Electronic Magnetic Lock Brochure

1.16 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

