FSH electromagnetic locks, also known as maglocks, are electromechanical locking devices that use a magnetic field to secure doors. They consist of two main components: an electromagnet mounted on the door frame and an armature plate mounted on the door itself. When power is supplied to the electromagnet, it generates a magnetic field that attracts the armature plate and locks the door. Securing some of Asia Pacific’s most sensitive buildings, FSH products are known for their reliability, innovation and strength.

