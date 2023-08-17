Fricker Aluminium Ceiling Grid is a premium system that is designed for high end commercial applications. Manufactured in Sydney, the Fricker Aluminium Ceiling Grid range is available in Top Hat, Flush Face and Slimline profiles and can be manufactured in 1200 x 1200mm, 1350 x 1350mm and 1500 x 1500mm module (modules can include 2 – 5 tiles). CSR Himmel can deliver an Aluminium Grid System that is customisable to your project needs.

Fricker is available in a diverse range of solutions to suit various commercial developments including offices, education facilities, healthcare facilities, retail and industrial developments.

Fricker is proudly Australian Made and Owned.