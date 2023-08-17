Logo
Fricker Aluminium Ceiling Grid
Fricker Aluminium Ceiling Grid Commercial
Fricker Flush Face Aluminium Grid System
Fricker Top Hat Aluminium Grid System
Fricker Aluminium Ceiling Grid

Last Updated on 17 Aug 2023

Overview
Description

Fricker Aluminium Ceiling Grid is a premium system that is designed for high end commercial applications. Manufactured in Sydney, the Fricker Aluminium Ceiling Grid range is available in Top Hat, Flush Face and Slimline profiles and can be manufactured in 1200 x 1200mm, 1350 x 1350mm and 1500 x 1500mm module (modules can include 2 – 5 tiles). CSR Himmel can deliver an Aluminium Grid System that is customisable to your project needs.

Fricker is available in a diverse range of solutions to suit various commercial developments including offices, education facilities, healthcare facilities, retail and industrial developments.

Fricker is proudly Australian Made and Owned.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Fricker Aluminium

861.71 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Fricker Grid Data Sheet

287.08 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Fricker Grid Installation Maintenance Guide

632.09 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

New South Wales Office 26 Steel St

1300 374 253
Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland Office 768 Boundary Rd

1300 374 253
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

1300 374 253
Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria Office 277 Whitehall Street

1300 374 253
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Office 19 Sheffield Road

1300 374 253
