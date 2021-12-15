No two projects at our company are the same. We have been realising covered walkways, large pergolas, airports, watchtowers, stables, churches, offices, and shopping centres for decades, but each and every project always turns out to be a highly individual building tailored to the specific place, customer, or building contractor. We really love turning stunning architectural ideas into exceptional timber structures within the framework of our design-and-build orders. Our structural designers and engineers contribute their expert knowledge and support the planning process as project partners.

Glued laminated timber, or glulam, is the beating heart of timber engineering and provides something truly unique for a conventional building. Several layers of spruce or larch wood are glued together in the direction of the grain and processed into bespoke glulam elements. The elements are then accurately CNC-processed, produced to a millimeter-tolerance, equipped with steel hardware for assembly, delivered just-in-time, and assembled on site like a jigsaw.