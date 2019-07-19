FR+ - Group 1 fire resistant
The FR+ system is a factory-applied intumescent treatment for ForestOne’s DesignerSolutions timber substrates.
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits:
- Group 1 Fire Rating
FR+ treated panels achieve a Group 1 Fire Rating and are ideal for interior wall and ceiling linings
- NCC-C1:10
FR+ treated panels satisfy the requirements of the National Construction Code, Part C1:10
- Certificate of conformity
FR+ treatment has been awarded the Codemark Certificate of Conformity (GM-CM3007-RevA). This has been reviewed and accepted by JAS-ANZ, which is recognised by the ABCB.
- Material design flexibility
Available stocked in Clear and Whitewash finishes on Birch and Hoop substrates. A multitude of substrate and stain options also available for design flexibility.
- Ready to install
Product arrives on site pre-finished and ready for installation. No special machinery is required; FR+ is as easy to cut as the non-fire rated substrate.