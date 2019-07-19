Logo
ForestOne FR+ 1 Fire Rated Plywood
|

FR+ - Group 1 fire resistant

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2019

The FR+ system is a factory-applied intumescent treatment for ForestOne’s DesignerSolutions timber substrates.

Overview
Description

The FR+ system is a factory-applied intumescent treatment for ForestOne’s DesignerSolutions timber substrates.

Features & Benefits:

  • Group 1 Fire Rating
    FR+ treated panels achieve a Group 1 Fire Rating and are ideal for interior wall and ceiling linings
  • NCC-C1:10
    FR+ treated panels satisfy the requirements of the National Construction Code, Part C1:10
  • Certificate of conformity
    FR+ treatment has been awarded the Codemark Certificate of Conformity (GM-CM3007-RevA). This has been reviewed and accepted by JAS-ANZ, which is recognised by the ABCB.
  • Material design flexibility
    Available stocked in Clear and Whitewash finishes on Birch and Hoop substrates. A multitude of substrate and stain options also available for design flexibility.
  • Ready to install
    Product arrives on site pre-finished and ready for installation. No special machinery is required; FR+ is as easy to cut as the non-fire rated substrate.

Contact
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

VIC Office & Showroom 601 Victoria Street

(03) 9647 9911
