Studio Italia Fox Bedroom
Studio Italia Fox Dining Table
Studio Italia Fox Installation
Studio Italia Fox Product Image
Fox Floor Lamp by NEMO

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2022

Fox is a dimmable LED floor lamp which playfully incorporates movement, flexibility and balance on different levels. A slewing arc and directable cylindric head allows flexible orientation of the light beam for a consistent warm diffused light.

Fox is a dimmable LED floor lamp which playfully incorporates movement, flexibility and balance on different levels. A slewing arc and directable cylindric head allows flexible orientation of the light beam for a consistent warm diffused light. Steel structure and base aluminium head in painted matte black. Created by Hamburg based industrial designer Bernhard Osann for Nemo Lighting, the Fox lamp encompasses his hallmark simplistic style, which celebrates clean, minimal lines.

