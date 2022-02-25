Fox Floor Lamp by NEMO
Last Updated on 25 Feb 2022
Fox is a dimmable LED floor lamp which playfully incorporates movement, flexibility and balance on different levels. A slewing arc and directable cylindric head allows flexible orientation of the light beam for a consistent warm diffused light.
Overview
Fox is a dimmable LED floor lamp which playfully incorporates movement, flexibility and balance on different levels. A slewing arc and directable cylindric head allows flexible orientation of the light beam for a consistent warm diffused light. Steel structure and base aluminium head in painted matte black. Created by Hamburg based industrial designer Bernhard Osann for Nemo Lighting, the Fox lamp encompasses his hallmark simplistic style, which celebrates clean, minimal lines.