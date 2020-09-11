Food-Safe stainless steel drainage, wall kerb and wall protection

The food and beverage industry of Australia pose unique challenges when it comes to food safe flooring, drainage, and walling. The food processing facility must be designed in perfect order to prevent contamination from pathogens and pests, deterioration of plant equipment and resources, damage by incorrect load class selection, and accidents occurring in the workplace.

Allied Finishes have designed and developed their own exclusive and comprehensive range of stainless-steel products, which includes:

Industrial drainage

Wall kerb and wall protection; All are manufactured and installed across Australia.



Flooring in food processing plants must withstand a range of loads, from light foot traffic, to heavy forklift traffic and pallet jacks. Both the flooring and drainage components need to be designed and installed with the anticipated traffic in mind. Wrongly specified grates can compromise the performance and longevity of a food manufacturing facility.

Allied Finishes offers various load class options to suit every area of the food and beverage manufacturing facilities. In having the most advanced and innovative drainage and stainless-steel walling installed in food processing plants, compliance with relevant legislation is assured, production downtime significantly reduced, and uptime delivered.