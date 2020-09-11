Food-Grade Bunding
Last Updated on 11 Sep 2020
In Australia, bunds are required to store any liquid apart from rainwater, and the requirement for bunding should be determined on a site-by-site basis. Allied Finishes bunds are designed to contain spillages and leaks from liquids used, stored or processed above-ground, and to facilitate clean-up operations.
Overview
Our bunds are constructed using materials impervious to the contents stored within the bund, capable of preventing the migration of any spillage or leakage to the surrounding environment.
Allied Finishes bunding solutions are compliant with:
- Australian Standard AS 1940B1993: The Storage and Handling of Flammable and Combustible Liquids
- Australian Standard AS 4452B1997: The Storage and Handling of Toxic Substances
- Dangerous Goods Act 1975