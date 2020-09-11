In Australia, bunds are required to store any liquid apart from rainwater, and the requirement for bunding should be determined on a site-by-site basis. Allied Finishes bunds are designed to contain spillages and leaks from liquids used, stored or processed above-ground, and to facilitate clean-up operations.

Our bunds are constructed using materials impervious to the contents stored within the bund, capable of preventing the migration of any spillage or leakage to the surrounding environment.

Allied Finishes bunding solutions are compliant with: