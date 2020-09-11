Logo
Bunding Flooring in a Warehouse Interior
Bunding Flooring in a Warehouse Interior

Food-Grade Bunding

Last Updated on 11 Sep 2020

Overview
Description

In Australia, bunds are required to store any liquid apart from rainwater, and the requirement for bunding should be determined on a site-by-site basis. Allied Finishes bunds are designed to contain spillages and leaks from liquids used, stored or processed above-ground, and to facilitate clean-up operations.

Our bunds are constructed using materials impervious to the contents stored within the bund, capable of preventing the migration of any spillage or leakage to the surrounding environment.

Allied Finishes bunding solutions are compliant with:

  • Australian Standard AS 1940B1993: The Storage and Handling of Flammable and Combustible Liquids
  • Australian Standard AS 4452B1997: The Storage and Handling of Toxic Substances
  • Dangerous Goods Act 1975

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Allied Finishes Brochure

1.18 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Allied Finished Company Profile

5.07 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Overview of Products and Services

16.33 MB

Download
