This Fold-and-Roll Stage is an innovative solution for event organisers seeking efficiency and reliability in stage setups. Designed for minimal assembly, all components, including legs and caster wheels, are pre-built into the structure. Simply roll out the stage, unfold it, and it’s ready for use—saving time and effort.

Constructed with a heavy-duty steel frame and an 18mm plywood deck, the Fold-and-Roll Stage features commercial-grade black carpeting for durability and a professional appearance. When fully unfolded, it measures 2.4 meters by 1.8 meters, providing ample space for various performances and events. The height is adjustable to either 40cm or 60cm, offering flexibility to suit different requirements. Reinforced crossing bars on both the deck and frame ensure exceptional sturdiness, supporting loads exceeding 750kg.

To enhance safety and accessibility, Transtage offers a range of compatible accessories. Pre-assembled step kits, made with a black-coated steel frame, include built-in locking mechanisms for secure attachment. Optional step guardrails can be mounted using the provided brackets for added safety. Sturdy steel guardrails with an elegant black finish are also available and can be installed tool-free, ensuring the safety of performers and crew. For a polished look, premium velvet stage skirts with Velcro strips provide a seamless presentation.

Transtage provides multiple package options to suit different event sizes and budgets. A 2.4m x 3.6m Fold-and-Roll Stage package includes two 2.4m x 1.8m stage units with adjustable heights and a black carpet surface. Larger packages are available for extensive setups.

With robust construction, adjustable features, and a range of accessories, the Fold-and-Roll Stage is a reliable and efficient staging solution.

