Flute Pendant by Cangini and Tucci
Last Updated on 25 Feb 2022
Inspired by champagne flutes, the Flute pendant features an elegant modern design. Made from hand-blown glass and carefully handcrafted. The inner shade is satinated glass which acts as a diffuser, softening the light source. Available in a variety of colours and sizes.
Overview
Description
