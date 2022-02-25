Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Studio Italia Logo Black
Studio Italia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
HERO Flute Pendant Tobacco
Studio Italia Flute Pendant Black
Studio Italia Flute Pendant Rose
Studio Italia Flute Pendant Transparent
HERO Flute Pendant Tobacco
Studio Italia Flute Pendant Black
Studio Italia Flute Pendant Rose
Studio Italia Flute Pendant Transparent

Flute Pendant by Cangini and Tucci

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2022

Inspired by champagne flutes, the Flute pendant features an elegant modern design. Made from hand-blown glass and carefully handcrafted. The inner shade is satinated glass which acts as a diffuser, softening the light source. Available in a variety of colours and sizes.

Overview
Description

Inspired by champagne flutes, the Flute pendant features an elegant modern design. Made from hand-blown glass and carefully handcrafted. The inner shade is satinated glass which acts as a diffuser, softening the light source. Available in a variety of colours and sizes.

Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

12 Thomas St Yarraville

03 9690 4155
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap