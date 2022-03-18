Flat section handle set 25 x 600 CTC x 625 OA SSS
Entro Entrance Handles combine strength, durability and style enabling them to withstand harsh commercial environments. Create a high-class visual impact on your project with the premium C0500 flat bar series.
Overview
Description
Specification Information:
- 316 Grade Stainless Steel
- High Durability with Concealed Fixings
- Suitable for Timber/Glass and Aluminium Doors
- Nylon Door Protection Bushes included
- Standoff: 55mm (O/A) 45mm (Int)
- Fixing Hole: 8mm timber/metal & 12mm glass
- Finish: SSS • DDA Compliant to AS1428.1
Contact
Display AddressStrathfield South, NSW
Sydney Office Unit 47, 50 Cosgrove Rd1300 858 092
Display AddressEpping, VIC
Melbourne Office 12 Newmarket Lane1300 858 092