Entro Flat Section Handle
Entro Flat Section Handle

Flat section handle set 25 x 600 CTC x 625 OA SSS

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2022

Overview
Description

Entro Entrance Handles combine strength, durability and style enabling them to withstand harsh commercial environments.

Create a high-class visual impact on your project with the premium C0500 flat bar series.

Specification Information:

  • 316 Grade Stainless Steel
  • High Durability with Concealed Fixings
  • Suitable for Timber/Glass and Aluminium Doors
  • Nylon Door Protection Bushes included
  • Standoff: 55mm (O/A) 45mm (Int)
  • Fixing Hole: 8mm timber/metal & 12mm glass
  • Finish: SSS • DDA Compliant to AS1428.1

Contact
Display AddressStrathfield South, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 47, 50 Cosgrove Rd

1300 858 092
Display AddressEpping, VIC

Melbourne Office 12 Newmarket Lane

1300 858 092
