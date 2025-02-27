Flat-lock Cladding: Aesthetic and flexible cladding for distinctive architectural design
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025
Flat-lock Cladding provides a sophisticated and modern look with small-scale, interlocking panels. Its unique overlapping system creates a distinctive texture while ensuring superior weather resistance, making it ideal for high-end residential and commercial facades.
- Small, interlocking panels for a sleek, textured appearance.
- Suitable for vertical, horizontal, and diagonal installation.
- Provides superior wind and moisture resistance.
- Available in copper, zinc, aluminium, and Unicote Lux Steel.
- Easy to install with concealed fixings for a seamless finish.
Overview
Flat-lock Cladding is an advanced façade system featuring small, interlocking panels that provide a sophisticated and detailed architectural aesthetic. This cladding system allows for a variety of installation patterns, including vertical, horizontal, and diagonal, offering architects design flexibility to create unique, striking facades.
With concealed fixings, Flat-lock Cladding delivers a sleek, uninterrupted look while ensuring superior weather resistance. Manufactured from premium materials like copper, zinc, aluminium, and pre-painted steel, it offers durability and minimal maintenance. Flat-lock Cladding is particularly well-suited for feature walls and large-scale architectural projects where texture and subtle detailing are essential.
- Panel Size: 200mm – 600mm width, custom length
- Material Options: Copper, Zinc, Aluminium, Unicote Lux Steel
- Applications: Facades, soffits, feature walls
- Weight: Varies based on material selection
- Sustainability: 100% recyclable, energy-efficient production
Overlapping system ensures excellent water shedding.
High resistance to environmental factors.
Ideal for complex geometric designs.
100% recyclable materials
Fire-resistant and non-combustible options available
Compliant with Green Building Standards