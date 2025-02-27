Logo
Flat-lock Cladding: Aesthetic and flexible cladding for distinctive architectural design

Flat-lock Cladding provides a sophisticated and modern look with small-scale, interlocking panels. Its unique overlapping system creates a distinctive texture while ensuring superior weather resistance, making it ideal for high-end residential and commercial facades.

  • Product checkSmall, interlocking panels for a sleek, textured appearance.
  • Product checkSuitable for vertical, horizontal, and diagonal installation.
  • Product checkProvides superior wind and moisture resistance.
  • Product checkAvailable in copper, zinc, aluminium, and Unicote Lux Steel.
  • Product checkEasy to install with concealed fixings for a seamless finish.
Overview
Description

Flat-lock Cladding is an advanced façade system featuring small, interlocking panels that provide a sophisticated and detailed architectural aesthetic. This cladding system allows for a variety of installation patterns, including vertical, horizontal, and diagonal, offering architects design flexibility to create unique, striking facades.

With concealed fixings, Flat-lock Cladding delivers a sleek, uninterrupted look while ensuring superior weather resistance. Manufactured from premium materials like copper, zinc, aluminium, and pre-painted steel, it offers durability and minimal maintenance. Flat-lock Cladding is particularly well-suited for feature walls and large-scale architectural projects where texture and subtle detailing are essential.

Specifications

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025

  • Panel Size: 200mm – 600mm width, custom length
  • Material Options: Copper, Zinc, Aluminium, Unicote Lux Steel
  • Applications: Facades, soffits, feature walls
  • Weight: Varies based on material selection
  • Sustainability: 100% recyclable, energy-efficient production
Technical Descriptions

  • Overlapping system ensures excellent water shedding.

  • High resistance to environmental factors.

  • Ideal for complex geometric designs.

Certifications/Sustainability

  • 100% recyclable materials

  • Fire-resistant and non-combustible options available

  • Compliant with Green Building Standards

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Unicote Lux Steel

4.67 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCoombabah, QLD

5/610 Pine Ridge Road

