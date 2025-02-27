Flat-lock Cladding: Aesthetic and flexible cladding for distinctive architectural design

Flat-lock Cladding is an advanced façade system featuring small, interlocking panels that provide a sophisticated and detailed architectural aesthetic. This cladding system allows for a variety of installation patterns, including vertical, horizontal, and diagonal, offering architects design flexibility to create unique, striking facades.

With concealed fixings, Flat-lock Cladding delivers a sleek, uninterrupted look while ensuring superior weather resistance. Manufactured from premium materials like copper, zinc, aluminium, and pre-painted steel, it offers durability and minimal maintenance. Flat-lock Cladding is particularly well-suited for feature walls and large-scale architectural projects where texture and subtle detailing are essential.