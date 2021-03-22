Performance Louvres

All commercial and industrial buildings require louvres, either for ventilation, rain defence or simply as a vision screen. However, there is always a balancing act between these competing performance parameters.

Louvreclad offers a vast range of fixed louvres that are performance tested to Australian Standard AS4740:2000.

Louvre screens can be custom designed to respond to external conditions, maximise airflow, provide added weather protection, reduce noise & even offer high-security.

Therefore we would encourage you to give careful consideration to exactly what you want the system to achieve.

Is rain defence of upmost importance or is maximum air flow and lower pressure drops critical to your project?

What do you need to consider to ensure your louvre specification adequately reflects your design requirements and performance expectations?

For your reference please download our louvre selection table and How to select the right louvre white paper.

We also have a Louvre Performance Calculator here