Black Fixed Louvres Exterior and Door
Black Louvres Exterior
Fortitude Valley Fixed Louvres Detailed Image
NextDC Exterior Industrial Commercial Building
Performance Louvres
Performance Louvres
Roma Hospital Exterior
Timber Louvres Building Exterior
Performance Louvres

Last Updated on 22 Mar 2021

All commercial and industrial buildings require louvres, either for ventilation, rain defence or simply as a vision screen. However, there is always a balancing act between these competing performance parameters. ​Louvreclad offers a vast range of fixed louvres that are performance tested to Australian Standard AS4740:2000.

Overview
Description

All commercial and industrial buildings require louvres, either for ventilation, rain defence or simply as a vision screen. However, there is always a balancing act between these competing performance parameters.
Louvreclad offers a vast range of fixed louvres that are performance tested to Australian Standard AS4740:2000.

Louvre screens can be custom designed to respond to external conditions, maximise airflow, provide added weather protection, reduce noise & even offer high-security.

Therefore we would encourage you to give careful consideration to exactly what you want the system to achieve.

Is rain defence of upmost importance or is maximum air flow and lower pressure drops critical to your project?

What do you need to consider to ensure your louvre specification adequately reflects your design requirements and performance expectations?

For your reference please download our louvre selection table and How to select the right louvre white paper.

We also have a Louvre Performance Calculator here

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Altura Fact Sheet 145

1.10 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Altura Fact Sheet 300

1.08 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cascade Series Fact Sheet

601.31 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Delta Series Single Stage Fact Sheet

1.24 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Delta Series Two Stage Fact Sheet

1.35 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ellenborough Series Fact Sheet

1.28 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hudson Series 100 Acoustic Louvre

864.95 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hudson Series 200 Acoustic Louvre

870.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hudson Series 200 Chevron Louvre

871.03 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hudson Series 300 Acoustic Louvre

871.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hudson Series 400 Chevron Louvre

879.52 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hudson Series 600 Chevron Louvre

880.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Jupiter Series Fact Sheet

969.71 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kensington Series Fact Sheet

1.03 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Louvre Selection Table

43.27 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Neptune Series Fact Sheet

642.91 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Nexus Series Fact Sheet

1.25 MB

Download
