Covet brings the design community a range of stunning interior and exterior decorative cladding systems – the ultimate in contemporary architectural styling.

Ever Art Wood® timber look aluminium cladding offers a light-weight alternative to timber and steel:

Fire rated and BCA compliant

UV tested

Suitable for commercial or residential projects

Exceptionally realistic with 20 different finishes, tones and textures

Available as battens or panels, with an extensive range of profiles and dimensions

Designed and manufactured in Japan

Comes with a 10 year manufacturer’s warranty

Easy-to-install and versatile, with Covet’s range of cladding systems, design possibilities are limitless.