Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Covet International
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Covet Apartment Block Timber Panels Concrete Signage
Covet Residential Home Timber Facade Garage
Covet Residential House Timber Rectangle Window Detail
Covet Tall Apartment Block Timber Slat Facade
Covet Calia Melbourne Timber Look Aluminium Curved Battens Curved Supports
Covet Exterior View Building Cladding Timber Look Aluminium Cladding
Covet Exterior View Building Facade Timber Look Aluminium Cladding
Covet Interior Car Showroom Timber Look Interior Cladding
Covet Interior Timber Look Aluminium Cladding Modern Room
Covet Modern House Overlooking Water Featuring Timber Look Cladding
Covet Timber Look Facade Aluminium Cladding Buraneer Bay NSW
Covet Apartment Block Timber Panels Concrete Signage
Covet Residential Home Timber Facade Garage
Covet Residential House Timber Rectangle Window Detail
Covet Tall Apartment Block Timber Slat Facade
Covet Calia Melbourne Timber Look Aluminium Curved Battens Curved Supports
Covet Exterior View Building Cladding Timber Look Aluminium Cladding
Covet Exterior View Building Facade Timber Look Aluminium Cladding
Covet Interior Car Showroom Timber Look Interior Cladding
Covet Interior Timber Look Aluminium Cladding Modern Room
Covet Modern House Overlooking Water Featuring Timber Look Cladding
Covet Timber Look Facade Aluminium Cladding Buraneer Bay NSW

Fire-rated architectural cladding and screening with limitless applications

Last Updated on 19 Jan 2017

Covet brings the design community a range of stunning interior and exterior decorative cladding systems – the ultimate in contemporary architectural styling.

Overview
Description

Covet brings the design community a range of stunning interior and exterior decorative cladding systems – the ultimate in contemporary architectural styling.

Ever Art Wood® timber look aluminium cladding offers a light-weight alternative to timber and steel:

  • Fire rated and BCA compliant
  • UV tested
  • Suitable for commercial or residential projects
  • Exceptionally realistic with 20 different finishes, tones and textures
  • Available as battens or panels, with an extensive range of profiles and dimensions
  • Designed and manufactured in Japan
  • Comes with a 10 year manufacturer’s warranty

Easy-to-install and versatile, with Covet’s range of cladding systems, design possibilities are limitless.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Ever Art Wood® Brochure

2.11 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kabebari Product Detail

1.61 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kabebari Range Product Detail

1.75 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Mitzosuki Product Detail

364.13 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Covet International 2 Ginibi Drive

+613 9398 8128
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap