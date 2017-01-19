Fire-rated architectural cladding and screening with limitless applications
Covet brings the design community a range of stunning interior and exterior decorative cladding systems – the ultimate in contemporary architectural styling.
Overview
Description
Ever Art Wood® timber look aluminium cladding offers a light-weight alternative to timber and steel:
- Fire rated and BCA compliant
- UV tested
- Suitable for commercial or residential projects
- Exceptionally realistic with 20 different finishes, tones and textures
- Available as battens or panels, with an extensive range of profiles and dimensions
- Designed and manufactured in Japan
- Comes with a 10 year manufacturer’s warranty
Easy-to-install and versatile, with Covet’s range of cladding systems, design possibilities are limitless.