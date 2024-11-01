FiltoClear: Advanced filtration for crystal clear water features

The OASE FiltoClear is a pressure filter designed for superior filtration performance, ensuring crystal-clear water in ponds or water features. It features a range of innovative functions.

Suited to a variety of sizes, the range includes a series of high-performance pressure filters - the 5000, 13000, 19000 and the 31000 - each designed for exceptional water clarity and filtration performance in volumes ranging from 5,000 to 31,000 litres.

With a focus on effective nutrient decomposition, the FiltoClear series boasts features like integrated UVC clarifiers that eliminate pathogens, floating algae, and turbidity. They are designed for easy ground-level installation, blending seamlessly into garden landscapes. Cleaning is also straightforward, allowing users to maintain the filter from the outside without needing to open the lid, for added convenience and efficiency.

Key Features: